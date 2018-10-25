Happy anniversary, Landon Clements? The former Southern Charm star shared a photo from her 2008 nuptials to her ex-husband, James Maby, in honor of what would have been their 10th wedding anniversary.

“My sister in law (ex) just reached out to wish me a happy what would have been my 10th wedding anniversary,” the 36-year-old reality TV personality captioned a photo on Wednesday, October 24, of her father walking her down the aisle. “It is sort of bittersweet but if something is not working for you find the strength to walk away. Learn the lessons and try to keep a smile on your face.”

Clements added that “one of her favorite moments” from her wedding was with her father.

“Sadly, there are no good photos with my Mother as she was scrambling around helping everyone else because there was a full on hurricane outside these church walls. To everyone that was there that day thank you and I love you,” she wrote. “And to everyone who needs a new direction in life go for it don’t be afraid, it’s ok to talk about things that hurt it’s the only way to get past them.”

Clements, who starred on Southern Charm seasons 2-4, split from Maby before she joined the Bravo series. During a season 2 episode that aired in May 2015, an emotional Clements received her divorce papers in Charleston.

“It’s time to deal with the legal aspect of what it really means to get divorced and start your life over,” she said on the show at the time. “No one in my family has been divorced … It was just this, like, Southern pride. You made this decision to marry him and now you have to toughen off and figure out how to stick with your decision. … It was really hard to tell my mom I was getting divorced.”

Despite her divorce, Clements is still in touch with Malby’s teenager daughter Lola, whom he shares with his ex-wife Stacey Dash.

“You don’t divorce children,” Clements told Bravo’s The Daily Dish in 2017. “Lola was 3 when I started dating my ex and she just turned 14 last week. So I’ve sort of raised a child. I know what it is. I was the girl scout leader when she was in kindergarten and you know did all of this stuff. I love it. I have two nieces. I come from a really big family, so that’s just very natural to me.”

Southern Charm is expected to return to Bravo in 2019.

For the latest TV news and interviews, subscribe to our new podcast “Watch With Us” below!





Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!