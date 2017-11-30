Spencer Grammer’s husband, James Hesketh, has filed for divorce after six years of marriage, Us Weekly can confirm.

In the documents obtained by Us, Hesketh cited irreconcilable differences and noted that he and the Rick and Morty star hope to resolve all property and custody issues in meditation.

The duo wed in February 2011 at NYC’s City Hall, just one day after Spencer’s father Kelsey Grammer’s divorce from wife of 13 years, Camille Grammer, was finalized. A source told Us at the time that the bride purchased her wedding dress on Ebay.

The Greek alum never confirmed she and Hesketh were engaged, however one month before saying “I do,” she tweeted to her followers: “Thank you to all for my congratulations! I’m very excited!”

Spencer told Us in 2009 that her father gave his approval on all the men she had dated. “As long as you don’t have a bunch of tattoos he’s okay with it. I only date really nice guys,” she said a the time. “He couldn’t possibly not like them. I have like really good taste.”

The couple shares a 6-year-old son, Emmett, and Hesketh has reportedly asked for joint physical and legal custody. Prior to giving birth in 2011, Spencer opened up to Us Weekly about her father Kelsey’s excitement about her new addition. “He loves babies. Doesn’t everyone love babies?” she told Us at the time. “They have that certain smell and stuff. I think he’s very excited about that.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!