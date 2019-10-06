



Stacey Dash is officially a free woman. The Clueless star announced on Sunday, October 6, that is she no longer facing a domestic battery charge after being arrested at her Tampa-area home following a heated altercation with her husband,

Celebrity Mugshots

“Like normal married couples my husband and I had a marital dispute that escalated,” the former Fox News personality, 52, wrote on Twitter. “Thank you for your support and love. Please give him th same.”

Dash pleaded not guilty to one domestic violence charge on Wednesday, October 2, after being arrested on September 29 following an argument with her lawyer husband at an apartment in New Port Richey, Florida.

Dash allegedly pushed Marty and slapped him across the face, but Marty refused to press charges against the actress.

“No charges were pressed by her husband,” Dash’s representative said in a statement. “Her husband appeared in court the next day on her behalf and Ms. Dash was released from the Land O’ Lakes detention facility. No further legal action is pending.”

Shocking TV Exits

Prosecutors notified the court that they would no longer pursue a criminal case against Dash on Thursday, October 3, Assistant State Attorney Bryan Sarabia told the Tampa Bay Times on Saturday, October 5.

“After we completed our investigation, we determined there was not a criminal offense to prosecute,” she said. “The deputy obviously thought that he had probable cause and it would appear that he did. But after I watched all the body-worn cameras and I read all the reports and I spoke to Mr. Marty, I determined there was not a criminal offense to prosecute.”

Marty echoed his wife’s sentiments with a Twitter statement of his own. The lawyer wrote that he and Dash want to put the arrest “behind us.”

“The State Attorney made the right call by declining to file charges against my wife, @staceydash,” he wrote on Thursday. “She was arrested over my objection at the time, but due to the pending investigation, I waited to comment until now. We both look forward to getting this behind us.”

Celebrities’ Best Throwback Thursday Pictures Through the Years

Dash and Marty tied the knot in April 2018 after only 10 days of dating. The There Goes My Life author was previously married to Brian Lovell from 1999 to 2005, entrepreneur James Maby from 2005 to 2006, and actor Emmanuel Xuereb from 2009 to 2011.

Dash shares a son, Austin, 27, with ex-boyfriend Christopher Williams, and a daughter, Lola, 16, with Lovell.

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!