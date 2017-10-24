Star Jones Is Engaged to Ricardo Lugo: ‘He’s Wonderful’

She’s taken! Star Jones is engaged to her boyfriend, Ricardo Lugo, Us Weekly can exclusively confirm. The TV personality revealed the news while attending the Angel Ball in NYC on Monday, October 23.

“We’re engaged,” Jones, 55, told Us at the event. She added, laughing: “Not talking about it.”

The former View cohost went public with Lugo at the 8th Annual Children’s Museum of the East End Family Affair in Bridgehampton, New York, in July 2016.

“He’s wonderful,” she told Us on Monday night. “I’m happy and that’s all anybody outside of my family needs to know.”

Back in July, Lugo posted a photo with Jones and Vanessa Williams at the National Urban League Conference in St. Louis, Missouri. “Intelligent, talented, beautiful, and strong women!” he wrote at the time.

This will be Jones’ second walk down the aisle. She filed for divorce from Al Reynolds in April 2008 after four years of marriage.

