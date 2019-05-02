It’s a sad time for Star Wars fans. Peter Mayhew, a.k.a. the man behind the Chewbacca suit in the Star Wars trilogy, died at the age of 74 on Tuesday, April 30.

News of the Dark Tower alum’s passing was shared on his official Twitter account on Thursday, May 2. “The family of Peter Mayhew, with deep love and sadness, regrets to share the news that Peter has passed away,” the statement read. “He left us the evening of April 30, 2019 with his family by his side in his North Texas home. “

The actor is survived by his wife, Angie Mayhew, and their three children.

This story is developing.

