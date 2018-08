Red carpets don’t always have to be all business — sometimes they can be fun! Celebrities played “Who Would You Rather” while speaking with Us Weekly’s Christina Garibaldi at the 2018 MTV VMAs on Monday, August 20. Watch the video above to see who Amber Rose, Teen Mom 2’s Kailyn Lowry and other celebrities would choose to be stuck with on a deserted island!

