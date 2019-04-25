Actor Demián Bichir announced in a heartbreaking Instagram post on Wednesday, April 24, that his wife, actress and model, Stefanie Sherk, has died. She was 43, according to the Los Angeles County Coroner.

“Dear friends, On behalf of the Sherk and the Bichir Nájera families, it is with inconceivable pain that I announce that on April 20, 2019, our dearest Stefanie Sherk, my beloved and loving wife, passed away peacefully,” the Bridge alum, 55, wrote alongside a photo of Sherk. “It has been the saddest and toughest time of our lives and we don’t know how much time it will take for us to overcome this pain.”

Bichir went on to note that the Valentine’s Day actress’ “beautiful, angelical and talented presence will be immensely missed” and that he and her loved ones “will hold Stefanie in our hearts forever.”

Though the Mexico native shared the news publicly, he did not disclose his love’s cause of death, and concluded his post with a personal request.

“We thank everybody beforehand for their prayers and we respectfully ask for your understanding so we may grieve in peace and privacy in these incredibly difficult times,” Bichir concluded. “It is our sincerest hope that our beautiful Stefanie, my angel and love of my life, will rest in eternal peace.”

Celebrities and fans alike flooded the comments section of Bichir’s post with their condolences. “Oh Demian, I’m so sorry I had no idea 💔 I’m sending you so much love in this difficult time,” Diane Kruger wrote.

Arielle Kebbel added: “Sending so much love to you and your family. I will continue to pray for you all during this difficult time.”

Sherk and Bichir began dating in 2010, and did not have any children together. The Canadian-born actress leaves behind a daughter, Gala, born in 2011 from a previous relationship.

The actress was featured in Bichir’s directorial debut Un cuento de circo & a Love Song, and was a part of other films including Star Power and Loco Love. She also worked on television shows #Hashtag: The Series, CSI: Cyber and Telenovela.

