Stephen Fry is being treated for prostate cancer. The British comedian, 60, revealed the news in a 13-minute video message shared on YouTube on Friday, February 23.

Fry said he was diagnosed during a routine doctor’s visit before Christmas. He underwent an operation in early January to have his prostate removed.

“This was quite an aggressive little bugger. As far as we know, it’s all been got,” he said. “I won’t know for sure until my PSA levels are checked. They should be zero now because I have no prostate. But if there is anything left on the bed of the prostate, then I’ll need radiotherapy — and the whole damn process will start again.”

According to the Golden Globe nominee, the severity of his cancer was labeled as a nine out of 10 on the Gleason Score grading system. “I know it’s an old cliché, but you don’t think it’s going to happen to you,” he said in the video. “Cancer is something that happens to other people.”

But all things considered, Fry said he feels “bloody lucky” that the disease was detected early. “I generally felt my life was saved by this early intervention,” he said. “I would urge any of you men of a certain age to think about getting your PSA levels checked.”

The actor, who stepped down as host of the BAFTA Film Awards in January after leading the ceremony for 12 years, concluded his video with a message of gratitude.

“My family and my divine, darling husband [Elliott Spencer] were just marvelous,” he said. “And those friends who have known have been very kind about it. I’m lucky to be surrounded by such wonderful people. … Here’s hoping I get another few years left on this planet. ‘Cause I enjoy life.”

