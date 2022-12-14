Her dancing partner. Just days before his shocking death, Stephen “tWitch” Boss was seen jamming out to holiday music with his wife, Allison Holker.

In a video posted via Instagram by Holker, 34, on Sunday, December 11, the couple showed off their moves in front of a Christmas tree as Alicia Keys‘ “December Back 2 June” played in the background. The two exchanged sweet smiles and googly eyes before busting out their signature synchronized choreography.

“Holiday Sunday Funday Dance!!! With my lover @sir_twitch_alot 🥹 #thebosshouse #holidayfun #dance #bossstudios,” Holker captioned the sweet post.

The Star Search alum died on Tuesday, December 13, at age 40, according to records from the Los Angeles County Medical examiner. TMZ reported on Wednesday, December 14, that Allison informed Los Angeles Police Department officials one day prior that her husband had left their home without his car, which was unlike him. Shortly after, authorities received a call regarding a shooting at a Los Angeles hotel, where the So You Think You Can Dance alum was found dead reportedly by suicide.

In a statement to People, Holker confirmed his passing, sharing: “It is with the heaviest hearts that I have to share my husband Stephen has left us.”

She continued: “Stephen lit up every room he stepped into. He valued family, friends and community above all else and leading with love and light was everything to him. He was the backbone of our family, the best husband and father, and an inspiration to his fans. To say he left a legacy would be an understatement, and his positive impact will continue to be felt. I am certain there won’t be a day that goes by that we won’t honor his memory.”

In closing, Holker asked the public to respect her privacy, adding: “Stephen, we love you, we miss you, and I will always save the last dance for you.”

The couple tied the knot in December 2013 and share children Maddox, 6, and Zaia, 3. Holker is also mom to daughter Weslie, 14, from a previous relationship.

Holker celebrated their ninth anniversary on Saturday, December 10, sharing a photo of them together on their wedding day.

“It’s our 9th anniversary!!” she began in the caption. “I couldn’t be more grateful to celebrate this perfect magical day!!! Saying YES to @sir_twitch_alot has been one of the best decisions I have ever made in my life!! I feel so blessed and loved!! I love you baby and I will never take you or OUR love for granted! I LOVE YOU #happyanniversary #bosswedding2013.”

Boss and Holker met while contestants on So You Think You Can Dance season 2 in 2006. He went on to compete in MTV’s The Wade Robson Project and Star Search before joining The Ellen DeGeneres Show as a DJ in 2014.

Through the years, Boss and Holker shared their love of dance with their followers, posting videos of themselves catching a vibe together and with their children.

“It’s a time for us to come together and let loose and have a good time,” Allison told Us Weekly in 2020 of bopping with Stephen. “We always end up smiling and laughing with each other.”

If you or someone you know is in emotional distress or considering suicide, call the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988.