Steve Buscemi’s Wife Jo Andres Dies at 65

Mourning his lost love. Steve Buscemi’s wife, Jo Andres, has died at age 65.

RadarOnline broke the news on Friday, January 11. A funeral was held at the family’s Brooklyn home earlier this week, according to the website.

E! News reported on Friday that a cause of death has not been released.

Buscemi, 61, and Andres tied the knot in 1987. The couple shared a son, Lucian, whom they welcomed in 1990.

Andres worked as a director, editor, choreographer and artist throughout her years in the industry. Her “film/dance/light performances” rose to acclaim in 1980s New York, according to her website. She went on to direct the award-winning 1996 film Black Kites, which starred Lucian. In addition to being a dance consultant, she was also an artist in residence at several universities and museums.

Andres collaborated with her husband of more than three decades on the 1992 short What Happened to Pete, which Buscemi starred in, wrote and directed.

The Boardwalk Empire alum was clearly a big fan of his wife. The actor told The Independent in September 2009 that his favorite work of art was “something by my wife Jo Andres.”

He lauded her many accomplishments at the time too. “She paints, she makes films, she has done performance,” he noted.

RadarOnline reported on Friday that Sopranos star Aida Turturro and Andres’ cousin John Turturro — who costarred in The Big Lebowski with the Emmy winner — joined the family to mourn earlier this week.

Buscemi was absent from celebrations for the 20th anniversary of The Sopranos on Thursday, January 10.

