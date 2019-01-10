It’s been 20 years since The Sopranos debuted on HBO on January 10, 1999, but show lead James Gandolfini, who passed away in 2013, hasn’t been forgotten by the series’ viewers — or the rest of the cast.

The HBO star was remembered by his former castmates, including Vincent Pastore, Robert Iler and Annabella Sciorra, at The Sopranos 20th anniversary party at the SVA Theatre in New York City on Wednesday, January 9.

Us Weekly reported that Gandolfini, who played show lead and crime boss Tony Soprano, died of a heart attack while vacationing in Rome on June 19, 2013. He was 51 years old.

“We’re all in shock and feeling immeasurable sadness at the loss of a beloved member of our family,” the network said in a statement to Us at the time. “He was a special man, a great talent, but more importantly a gentle and loving person who treated everyone, no matter their title or position, with equal respect. He touched so many of us over the years with his humor, his warmth and his humility. Our hearts go out to his wife and children during this terrible time. He will be deeply missed by all of us.”

Scroll through to find out what his costars had to say about their beloved friend.

With reporting by Nicki Gostini