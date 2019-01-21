Kicking off 2019 as a married man! Actor Steve Guttenberg tied the knot with CBS news anchor Emily Smith in an intimate Malibu ceremony on Saturday, January 19, his rep confirms to Us Weekly.

The Three Men and a Baby star, 60, and the Living Large reporter were set up on a blind date by fellow WCBS-TV correspondent Scott Rapoport in 2014 and have been together ever since. Rapoport attended the pair’s wedding and posted several photos from the special day on his Twitter page.

“Here Comes The Bride #SweetStunningEm,” he tweeted on Saturday along with a picture of Smith in her wedding dress, which featured a stunning lace overlay and unique cutouts.

He also uploaded a snapshot of the bride posing by the ocean and wrote, “#PerfectionEm.” Additionally, he showed off her engagement and wedding rings with a pic he captioned, “Em #Married,” and added a red heart emoji.

Smith announced her engagement to the Ballers alum on Christmas Day in 2016. “Yes, yes, yes,” the journalist wrote on Facebook at the time along with an image of herself holding up her left hand as Guttenberg excitedly put his hand around her waist and waved at the camera.

In addition to Three Men and a Baby, the actor notably starred alongside Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen in the 1995 movie It Takes Two and has nothing but great memories surrounding his time with the powerhouse designers.

“They were adorable,” he told HuffPost Live of the twins, now 32, in August 2014. “They came to my house one time for a little pool party. They were great kids. Their parents were terrific, lovely kids.”

He continued: “They were very, very balanced and stable kids. I remember having races with them for a quarter. I knew they were worth a billion dollars, but I’d go, ‘For a quarter, we’re gonna have a race!’ I’d win, cause they’re worth a billion dollars … I’ll take the quarter.”

Prior to his relationship with Smith, Guttenberg was married to model Denise Bixler from 1988 to 1992.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!