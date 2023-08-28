Steve Harvey and his wife, Marjorie Harvey, shot down speculation about their marriage after rumors circulated that Marjorie had an affair.

Steve, 66, addressed the social media chatter during a recent appearance at an event in Atlanta. “Before I get started, just let me say I’m fine,” he told the crowd in a video shared via TikTok on Sunday, August 27. “We’re fine. I don’t know what y’all doing but find something else to do because we’re fine. Lord have mercy.”

Marjorie, for her part, took to Instagram to clap back at gossip about her relationship, sharing a screenshot of an article titled “How to Handle Being Lied About.” In her post, she directed followers to a devotional from pastor Matt McMillen.

“My husband and I don’t usually stop to address all the foolishness and lies that have been spread about us,” Marjorie, 58, wrote in her caption on Sunday. “However to whom much is given much is required. I understand that with my platform comes some sort of responsibility to those that may not be as strong as we are. Read and share this with your [loved] ones that may not know how to properly cope. God Bless all of you.”

Steve and Marjorie tied the knot in June 2007. After their wedding, Steve adopted Marjorie’s three children from previous relationships: Morgan, Jason, and Lori. Steve also shares twin daughters Brandi and Karli and son Broderick with first wife Marcia Harvey and son Wynton with second wife Mary Shackelford.

Rumors about Steve and Marjorie’s marriage began surfacing on X (formerly known as Twitter) earlier this month. Before the duo denied the accusations, the topic of Marjorie’s alleged cheating became a meme.

The drama began just weeks after the couple celebrated their 16th wedding anniversary in Lake Como, Italy. “Anniversary time with the Love of My Life,” Marjorie wrote via Instagram in July alongside a video of her and Steve sharing a kiss in a luxurious Italian villa.

Steve, for his part, reposted the same clip via his own page, adding the caption, “Still going strong.”

Steve and Marjorie first crossed paths in 1987 when he was performing at a comedy club, but they lost touch. It would be nearly 20 years before they reconnected, meeting again in 2005 through mutual friends.

Last year, Steve credited Marjorie with bringing him “peace” in a tribute letter shared with Good Housekeeping in honor of the pair’s 15th wedding anniversary.

“I think a person should give their flowers while they are living. I want to thank you, because without you there is no way my life could be this,” he wrote. “I owe you a debt of gratitude because you simply changed my life. If people get tired of hearing me say that, that’s OK. It doesn’t change the facts. You are the single biggest reason outside of God’s grace that I am where I am today. You’re the one. I feel like if I lost everything, you’d stay with me and we’d build it up again. As a matter of fact, I know you would.”