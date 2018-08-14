Exclusive

Stevie Wonder Says Goodbye to Aretha Franklin As ‘Queen of Soul’ Rests in Hospice Care

By
Aretha Franklin close to death
Stevie Wonder just visited Aretha Franklin at her Detroit home to say goodbye, a source tells Us Weekly exclusively.

The insider also reports that Rev. Jesse Jackson was on his way to the legendary 76-year-old singer’s home this morning, Tuesday, August 14.

Contrary to some reports, Franklin was never in a hospital, the source tells Us, and is responding to visitors and breathing on her own.

An insider confirmed to Us on Monday, August 13, that the singer was “not doing well,” and that she’s “hanging in there, but recovery is not looking likely.”

More as this story develops.

