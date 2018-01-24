RIP

Storm Chasers’ Joel Taylor Died While Onboard Royal Caribbean Cruise Ship

Storm Chasers alum Joel Taylor died while traveling on a Royal Caribbean cruise ship, Us Weekly can confirm.

“We extend our most sincere and heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of the 38-year-old male guest from the United States who died while onboard Harmony of the Seas,” the cruise line told Us in a statement on Wednesday, January 24. “As is our standard procedure, law enforcement was notified and responded tot he ship when it arrived in San Juan, Puerto Rico, on Tuesday, January 23.  A member of our Care Team is providing support and assistance to his family.”

The meteorologist died from a suspected overdose aboard the vessel, according to TMZ. A fellow passenger told the news site that Taylor passed out on the dance floor and was taken back to his room by two people the night before his death.

As previously reported, Taylor’s former costar Reed Timmer revealed the news of his passing via Twitter earlier on Wednesday. “RIP my best friend and storm chasing partner, Joel Taylor,” the 37-year-old wrote. “I am shocked and absolutely devastated by the loss of my incredible, caring friend. We chased so many intense storms, and I wish we could have just one more storm chase. I’ll miss you forever, Joel. We lost a legend.”

The Discovery Channel also paid tribute to the Oklahoma native in a statement to Us. “We are so saddened to hear about Joel’s passing. We will always remember him fondly as an incredible meteorologist and driver of ‘The Dominator.’ Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends at this difficult time.”

