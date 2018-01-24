Storm Chasers alum Joel Taylor died while traveling on a Royal Caribbean cruise ship, Us Weekly can confirm.

“We extend our most sincere and heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of the 38-year-old male guest from the United States who died while onboard Harmony of the Seas,” the cruise line told Us in a statement on Wednesday, January 24. “As is our standard procedure, law enforcement was notified and responded tot he ship when it arrived in San Juan, Puerto Rico, on Tuesday, January 23. A member of our Care Team is providing support and assistance to his family.”

The meteorologist died from a suspected overdose aboard the vessel, according to TMZ. A fellow passenger told the news site that Taylor passed out on the dance floor and was taken back to his room by two people the night before his death.

As previously reported, Taylor’s former costar Reed Timmer revealed the news of his passing via Twitter earlier on Wednesday. “RIP my best friend and storm chasing partner, Joel Taylor,” the 37-year-old wrote. “I am shocked and absolutely devastated by the loss of my incredible, caring friend. We chased so many intense storms, and I wish we could have just one more storm chase. I’ll miss you forever, Joel. We lost a legend.”

The Discovery Channel also paid tribute to the Oklahoma native in a statement to Us. “We are so saddened to hear about Joel’s passing. We will always remember him fondly as an incredible meteorologist and driver of ‘The Dominator.’ Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends at this difficult time.”

Scroll down for more reactions to Taylor’s death.

What?!? @jctsooner died today! So sad to hear this news. That's it… I'm watching Discovery's Storm Chasers Season 1 in honor of Joel Taylor! Man… my heart goes out to Joel's family and friends. Anyone know the cause of death? — Dan Skoff (@weatherdan) January 24, 2018

I’m heartbroken to hear of the passing of Joel Taylor. My heart goes out to his parents. Long before his Discovery fame, Joel and his parents accompanied us on a trip to Hawaii while we taped our show Atmosphere’s. His passion for tornadoes was infectioushttps://t.co/tXUiUF5aUo — Jim Cantore (@JimCantore) January 24, 2018

SpotterNetwork tribute for the great storm chaser Joel Taylor centered on his "backyard" in western OK. Joel knew every single back road in that region so we were always excited when we would get the opportunity to chase there. Thank you storm chasing community pic.twitter.com/Zk1bWVUdIo — Reed Timmer (@ReedTimmerAccu) January 24, 2018

The weather world is a little darker tonight. #RIP Joel Taylor. pic.twitter.com/506UrSnIr1 — RobertHahnVNL (@RobertHahnVNL) January 24, 2018

SpotterNetwork tribute to the great Joel Taylor. A great guy and a great chaser. pic.twitter.com/2645vOUp32 — Chris McBee (@McBeeWX) January 24, 2018

