Millie Bobby Brown opened up about her health and revealed that she is deaf in one ear.

The Stranger Things starlet, 13, told Variety in a profile published on Tuesday, October 31, that she was born with partial hearing loss. Throughout her childhood, her hearing rapidly deteriorated and then fully faded away after years of having tubes. Nonetheless, Brown has not allowed her condition to bar her from doing what she loves.

“I just started to sing and if I sound bad I don’t care, because I’m just doing what I love,” the MTV Movie & TV Award winner explained. “You don’t have to be good at singing. You don’t have to be good at dancing or acting. If you like to do it, if you genuinely enjoy doing it, then do it. No one should stop you.”

During her visit to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in September, Brown showed off her musical talent by rapping Nicki Minaj’s verse from the track “Monster.” The English native dished to Variety that, while she’s a trained actress, her singing abilities “came to [her] naturally.”

Although she is still relatively new to the spotlight, the young actress has made quite a name for herself through her portrayal of Eleven on the critically acclaimed Netflix series Stranger Things. “It’s really twisted and perfect,” Brown told Variety of her character’s future on the show. Added series cocreator Ross Duffer, “It’s an emotional journey for Millie and her character to see where she came from. The first season was a fish-out-of water, E.T. story for her. This season we wanted to give her more of an arc and a journey.”

Matt Duffer, the show’s other creator, noted: “I think people are really going to respond to her storyline.”

