It finally happened. After more than a year of dating, Stranger Things’ Natalia Dyer opened up about her onscreen — and IRL — boyfriend Charlie Heaton.

When Us Weekly asked Dyer what she loves best about the 23-year-old Brit, she couldn’t resist cracking a joke. “He’s alright I guess. He doesn’t mess up our scenes too much!” she quipped at the SAG Awards 2018 red carpet in L.A. on Sunday, January 21. “No, he’s great. He’s talented, like everybody in the cast. They’re all super, just great to work with.”

Dyer, who plays brainy beauty Nancy Wheeler on the Netflix hit series, added that while there are “pros and cons” to working alongside her beau “it’s a lot of fun, truly.”

The 21-year-old actress apologized for not being able to dish on season 3 teasers, but was happy to spill details on her Christian Dior Haute Couture gown. “It’s my favorite thing ever. The dress, the skirt of it has hand-painted astrological designs,” she told Us. “I feel like I’m wearing a piece of artwork and just holding it up.”

Dyer and Heaton (a.k.a. Jonathan Byers) made their relationship red carpet official last month at The Fashion Awards 2017 in London. That same month they attended the Burberry X Cara Delevingne Christmas bash together. In November, the pair kissed during a a date night in London.

As previously reported, Heaton shares a son with ex-girlfriend Akiko Matsurra. A source told Us that the child lives with his mom. “Charlie visits,” said the insider. “Charlie is in L.A. most of the time auditioning and was filming for Stranger Things, but he jumps across the pond to see their son. They are amicable coparents.”

