Twitch star Ninja is celebrating his cancer free diagnosis.

“Just got the news from my dermatologist, Great news x 2!” Ninja, 32, posted via X on Thursday, April 4.

Ninja (real name is Tyler Blevins) continued with his good news, saying, “Excision was successful with clear margins. Lesion biopsied nearby showed only mild atypia and was entirely removed with the biopsy. As of right now, I am officially cancer free ^_^ thank you all for the prayers and kind words this last week. Love you all.”

The popular internet personality’s announcement comes one week after he originally shared that he had been diagnosed with skin cancer. At the time, he opened up to fans in a lengthy statement about how he was taken by surprise by the news.

“Alright I’m still in a bit of shock but want to keep you all updated,” Ninja began his X post on Tuesday, March 26. “A few weeks ago I went in to a dermatologist for an annual skin/mole check that [my wife] Jess [Blevins] proactively scheduled for me. There was a mole on the bottom of my foot that they wanted to remove just to be careful. It came back as melanoma, but they are optimistic that we caught it in the early stages.”

After opening up about his first mole, he went on to reveal to fans that he also had another health scare with a second mole.

“I had another dark spot appear near it, so today they biopsied that and removed a larger area around the melanoma with the hopes that under the microscope they will see clear non-melanoma edges and we will know we got it,” he explained about the situation.

Ninja then concluded his emotional post by saying, “I’m grateful to have hope in finding this early,” before encouraging all of his followers to make sure they get checked out, too. “Please take this as a PSA to get skin checkups.”

Following Ninja’s good news, several fans congratulated him. “THAT’S INCREDIBLE NEWS! Blessings!! So happy for you and fam!! 🫶” one fan wrote. Another added, “WWWWWWWW bro you had me getting emotional on stream today. So pumped to hear this Ty!”

Over the years, Ninja has made a name for himself in the gaming world as one of Twitch’s biggest stars, growing over 19 million followers on the video game streaming platform. He also uploads gaming videos via YouTube, where he has built a following of over 23 million subscribers.

Outside of gaming, he also hosts the “AFK w/ Ninja” podcast, where he talks about the most recent internet and video game trends as well as chats with fellow content creators.