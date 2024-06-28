Lizzy Musi has died at age 33, following a battle with stage 4 breast cancer.

Lizzy’s father, Pat Musi, confirmed the news on Thursday, June 27. Pat revealed in a Facebook post that the Street Outlaws: No Prep Kings star died “surrounded by her family, in the comfort of her own home.”

“Thank you for all the prayers and support throughout her battle, at this time, the family would like to have time to process, grief and make arrangements in peace,” the social media statement continued. “We will give an update as soon as we have information to share.”

Lizzy rose to fame as a cast member on No Prep Kings. The Discovery Channel show was a spin-off of 2018’s drag racing series Street Outlaws and followed street racers who competed on rough terrain that had never been raced on before. She first shared her cancer diagnosis in April 2023, revealing the news via Instagram.

“Hey Everyone, I haven’t been able to have much time to post due to an unexpected life change,” she wrote. “A few days ago I have been Diagnosed with Triple Negative Stage 4 Breast Cancer that has moved to my lymph nodes to my liver.”

Following the news of her cancer diagnosis, Lizzy offered constant updates to fans via social media. In June 2023, she showed off “the new me” after shaving her head.

“Never thought in a million years I would post a picture like this. I want to share every raw moment with you guys through my journey,” Lizzy captioned the image. “2 nights ago I had to shave my head due to extreme hair loss.”

Lizzy shared that her ex-fiancé Kye Kelley had shaved her head “at the race track.”

“I don’t think I would have had it any other way,” she continued. “Every time I brushed my hair it would just fall out in clumps. I had bald spots and excessive shedding it was just getting to the point where I was ready to take that step.”

She concluded: “Some days are tough to look in the mirror but there are days where I feel stronger than ever.”