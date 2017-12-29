Sue Grafton Dead: ‘Alphabet’ Mystery Writer Dies at 77

Sue Grafton, the bestselling author of the Kinsey Millhone Alphabet Series died on Thursday, December 28, after a two-year battle with cancer. She was 77.

Grafton’s daughter, Jamie, took to Facebook to share the news with her mother’s fans.

“Hello Dear Readers. This is Sue’s daughter, Jamie. I am sorry to tell you all that Sue passed away last night after a two year battle with cancer,” Jamie wrote on Friday, December 29, via Facebook. “She was surrounded by family, including her devoted and adoring husband Steve. Although we knew this was coming, it was unexpected and fast. She had been fine up until just a few days ago, and then things moved quickly.”

The post continued, “Sue always said that she would continue writing as long as she had the juice. Many of you also know that she was adamant that her books would never be turned into movies or TV shows, and in that same vein, she would never allow a ghost writer to write in her name. Because of all of those things, and out of the deep abiding love and respect for our dear sweet Sue, as far as we in the family are concerned, the alphabet now ends at Y.”

Grafton’s most popular book series featured a former police officer turned private investigator named Kinsey Millhone in the fictional town of Santa Teresa, California. A is for Alibi, the first book in the series, was published in 1982.

Grafton’s last installment, Y is for Yesterday, was released earlier this year. Z is for Zero was set to be released in 2019.

