Superstar Vlogger Shannon Beveridge Opens Up About Living Her Most Authentic Life





Superstar vlogger Shannon Beveridge is on a mission to help her followers live their most authentic life! From openly discussing mental health to creating visibility for the LGBTQ community, the powerful voice behind @NowThisIsLiving is using her spotlight to empower others, with help from U by Kotex’s Click® Compact Tampons.

Viral Sensation

Since sharing her coming out story online, the mega-influencer has become the ultimate role model, especially for those grappling with sexuality and gender identity. “I will always use my platform to show people the beauty of living an authentic life. I’ve always thought of my platform as a place to talk to my 16-year-old self. Every message I spread is me speaking to her.”

Loud and Proud

Growing up in a small Texas town, Shannon struggled with sharing her identity in a community where LGBTQ representation was sparse. Today, the advocate has carved a digital space to not only be openly proud of her sexuality, but also to help followers to do the same. She adds, “The only conscious decision I can make each day when I wake up is to be as kind as possible. And that includes being kind to myself.”

Changing the Conversation

Along with advocating for equality, Shannon is also a champion for removing stigmas around periods. “Conversation is so important! The more we can all talk about menstrual health the more we can end that stigma,” she shares. Her favorite benefit of U by Kotex’s Click® Compact Tampons? “The size! Purses are not always my scene so the ability to take one in my pocket or wallet is a dream come true.”

“One woman’s success is all women’s success. We are not competitors, we are each other’s champions and we need each other now more than ever.” – @NowThisIsLiving

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!