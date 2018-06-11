‘Superstore’ Star Nico Santos Is Dating Survivor’s Zeke Smith

New couple alert! Superstore star Nico Santos revealed that he’s dating Survivor’s Zeke Smith.

Santos, 25, posted a sweet snapshot of the couple celebrating L.A.’s Pride event on Sunday, June 10.

“We’re here! We’re queer! We’re bunching,” the NBC actor captioned a sweet photo of himself and Smith, 30, smiling cheek-to-cheek. “Getting some after parade gnomons with my love. Happy Pride Los Angeles!!!”

Last week, Santos teased his relationship on social media without revealing his beau’s identity. “My boyfriend just referenced Alexander McQueen correctly in a conversation with me,” he tweeted on June 4. “I feel like Anne Sullivan in The Miracle Worker. My work here is done.”

Back in May, Smith posted an adorable photo of the couple enjoying a romantic getaway. “Palm Springin” he wrote on May 27 alongside a picture of the couple basking in the Southern California sun.

Although it is unclear how long the duo have been dating, they attended the GLAAD Awards together in April to celebrate diversity and LGBTQ rights. Weeks later, the couple attended the Broadway production of Spongebob Squarepants together and posted matching pictures holding hands at the show.

Later in May, Santos took to Instagram to share a silly photo of the couple visiting the Cabazon Dinosaurs attraction in Riverside, California. “Rawr! Road tripping with bae @zekerchief,” the Crazy Rich Asians actor wrote of the pic.

Smith made headlines in May 2017 after being outed as transgender by another Survivor contestant. Following his elimination, Smith wrote in an article for The Hollywood Reporter that he felt “optimistic” about his future.

