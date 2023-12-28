Survivor alum Carolyn Wiger is proving her resilience once again.

“I used to think it couldn’t happen to me. But even through the darkest time of my life, I’ve found hope. Abuse can happen to anybody,” Wiger, 36, wrote via Instagram on Wednesday, December 27, to caption an emotional video. “You’re not alone. It is what you do to overcome it that is important.💜😭.”

In the clip, Wiger shared a montage set to Kesha’s song “Praying” and revealed that she recently decided to leave an “abusive relationship.” The video included a series of photos that showed damaged items in her home and giant holes in her walls.

“Don’t let them convince you it’s not abuse because they punched walls instead of you,” a subtitle read. “I stayed longer than I want to admit, but I’m proud as hell of myself for leaving.”

The montage then showed a series of storage bins and suitcases with a packed-up car before transitioning to clips of Wiger and her son smiling.

“Because I’m breaking the cycle. This hasn’t been easy. But staying would have been harder” she continued. “Through all the pain, I’ve found joy. I’ve found myself.”

Wiger then shared several highlight moments from this past year showing her time on the CBS reality show and her memorable video call with musician Sia. Following her season, Wiger was awarded the “Sia Award,” where the pop star, who is the biggest Survivor fan, gives her favorite players a cash prize.

“This is a new beginning,” Wiger concluded. “This is MY new beginning.”

Wiger competed on season 44 of Survivor which aired earlier this year. She came in third place and was a fan-favorite due to her authentic nature. Many of her castmates flocked to Wiger’s comments section to express their support for her.

“I haven’t cried in months, but sobbed watching this. Witnessing you go from chains to freedom has been one of the most inspiring things I’ve ever seen,” tribemate Carson Garrett wrote on Wednesday. “To know that someone could treat such an incredible, kind, and beautiful human inside and out this way irks me to my core. But through the trial, you have not only survived and overcome addiction but also abuse. I’m so amazed and proud of you. Thank you for sharing your story.💜”

Costar Lauren Harpe, who is also a single mom, shared how proud she was of Wiger and gave her some sage advice.

“Remember this is only a season, and God gives his strongest battles to his toughest soldiers. Continue to share your story and journey love!” Harpe, 31, replied. “There is so much more light and greatness waiting for you on the other side & I cannot wait to witness all that is to come. ❤️ & to that man … Bye Felicia! 👏🏽 love you!”