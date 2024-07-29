Survivor alum Kim Johnson has died at age 79, according to her former costar, season winner Ethan Zohn.

“Rest in peace Kim Johnson. It was a blessing to call you my friend and a privilege to experience the final tribal council with you,” Zohn, 50, wrote via Instagram on Monday, July 29, alongside a reel of him and Johnson from their time on the reality series. “I will forever have that planters punch in your honor! ❤️.”

A cause of death for Johnson was not shared at the time.

Many Survivor fans took to the comments section to mourn the loss of Johnson. Survivor 44 winner Yam Yam Arocho also paid his respects writing, “Kim J, Rest in Peace 🙏.”

Related: Celebrity Deaths of 2024: Stars We Lost This Year Hollywood mourned many celebrities in 2024. Speed Racer star Christian Oliver (born Christian Klepser) died at the age of 51 during a fatal plane crash on January 5. Oliver was traveling home from a Caribbean vacation with his two daughters — Madita and Annik, whom he shared with wife Jessica Klepser — on January 4. […]

Johnson was a fan-favorite on Survivor: Africa, which premiered in 2001. At the time, the retired teacher was 56 when she competed on the third season of Survivor, making her the first woman to be the oldest contestant of a season.

Throughout her time on the season, Johnson won a total of seven challenges. She won two immunities necklaces including the final challenge.

In the last challenge of the season, Johnson, Zohn and Lex Van den Berghe were tasked with keeping one hand on the tribal immunity idol at all times while balancing on a log. During the strenuous task, Johnson uttered her iconic line about how she was imagining herself on a beach with a “planter’s punch” cocktail in her hands.

Zohn was the first to let go after two and a half hours. Johnson clinched the victory after more than three hours, when Van den Berghe, now 61, dropped due to stomach pains. Johnson made history becoming the oldest person to win the challenge.

Related: Survivor's Biggest Villains and Fan Favorites In Survivor's 34 seasons, viewers have been introduced to dozens of unpopular villains and even more beloved fan favorites — look back at the most memorable castaways through the years

The win cemented her spot in the finale and she became the oldest woman to make it to the final tribal council. After voting out Van den Berghe, Zohn and Johnson sat next to each other in the final tribal council for Survivor: Africa. Ultimately, Zohn was crowned the winner while Johnson was the runner-up in a 5-2 jury vote. Johnson was the first Survivor finalist to earn less than three jury votes.

“You all made me feel important without exception,” Johnson said in her final tribal council speech. “Each one of you has helped me be the best that I can be and so I’m leaving here like a winner big time.”

Johnson never returned to play Survivor but she was still beloved by the fans. She still currently holds the record for the oldest woman finalist in franchise history.

Following her time on Survivor, Johnson, who was based in Oyster Bay, New York, worked as a coordinator for an indoor tennis club and also volunteered for the blind and deaf.