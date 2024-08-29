Survivor: Ghost Island alum Michael Yerger is engaged to girlfriend Daisy Keech after four years of dating.

“To forever with you 💍🤍,” the couple captioned a joint Instagram video on Wednesday, August 28, announcing their engagement.

In the sweet clip, which was set to the song “Fall in Love With You” by Montell Fish, Yerger, 26, and Keech, 25, were walking in a forest on a rainy day. The former reality star pulled Keech aside and got down on one knee. The YouTuber placed her hands over her mouth, surprised by the gesture.

As Yerger opened up the ring box and asked Keech to marry him, she emotionally nodded her head signaling her answer was yes. After accepting his proposal, Keech bent down to Yerger and engulfed him in a hug.

Related: Celebrity Engagements of 2024: See Which Stars Got Engaged This Year Many stars are taking their relationships to the next level in 2024 by getting engaged. Less than one month after Bachelor in Paradise season 9 alum Brayden Bowers revealed that he was dating fellow Bachelor Nation personality Christina Mandrell, he proposed. “I just knew that there was something special, and there was something different, and […]

After embracing, Yerger slipped the ring on her Keech’s finger. He then picked her up and carried her bridal style. Many of the duo’s friends and fans took to comments to congratulate them.

“Finally ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️,” influencer Kristina Levina replied. “AHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHH.”

Keech, for her part, thanked everyone for their “sweet words” in the comments section.

Yerger competed in season 36 of the CBS competition series in 2018. He was 18 at the time, making him the youngest player of the season. The former real estate agent was an underdog on the season but his ability to find hidden immunity idols and win individual challenges helped him make it to day 29. He ultimately became the fifth member of the jury.

After Survivor, Yerger pursued a modeling career. In 2020, he connected with Keech. Yerger first posted a photo of the pair in June 2020 while they were in Mexico captioning the snap, “queen & king of the jungle.”

Related: Survivor's Biggest Villains and Fan Favorites In Survivor's 34 seasons, viewers have been introduced to dozens of unpopular villains and even more beloved fan favorites — look back at the most memorable castaways through the years

After their social media debut, the twosome continued to showcase their relationship online. In July 2021, Yerger penned a sweet tribute in honor of their one year anniversary.

“Happy 1 year to my favorite person in the world … Even though the past 12 months have flown by, I feel like I’ve known you forever. We’ve had so many fun trips, experiences & adventures together. it all started on that trip to Tulum when we rescued our pup,” he captioned a photo of the duo outside a home. “Fast forward a year later we are building our dream home in Nashville 🏠 iI love you and am thankful for all the happiness you’ve brought me. Here’s to many more ♥️.”