Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Celebrity News

‘Survivor: Ghost Island’ Alum Michael Yerger Engaged to Influencer Daisy Keech: ‘Forever With You’

By
‘Survivor: Ghost Island’ Alum Michael Yerger Engaged to Influencer Daisy Keech: ‘Forever With You’
Michael Yerger , Daisy Keech Arun Nevader/Getty Images ; Jerritt Clark/Getty Images

Survivor: Ghost Island alum Michael Yerger is engaged to girlfriend Daisy Keech after four years of dating.

“To forever with you 💍🤍,” the couple captioned a joint Instagram video on Wednesday, August 28, announcing their engagement.

In the sweet clip, which was set to the song “Fall in Love With You” by Montell Fish, Yerger, 26, and Keech, 25, were walking in a forest on a rainy day. The former reality star pulled Keech aside and got down on one knee. The YouTuber placed her hands over her mouth, surprised by the gesture.

As Yerger opened up the ring box and asked Keech to marry him, she emotionally nodded her head signaling her answer was yes. After accepting his proposal, Keech bent down to Yerger and engulfed him in a hug.

Celeb Engagements Christian Serratos

Related: Celebrity Engagements of 2024: See Which Stars Got Engaged This Year

After embracing, Yerger slipped the ring on her Keech’s finger. He then picked her up and carried her bridal style. Many of the duo’s friends and fans took to comments to congratulate them.

“Finally ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️,” influencer Kristina Levina replied. “AHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHH.”

Keech, for her part, thanked everyone for their “sweet words” in the comments section.

Yerger competed in season 36 of the CBS competition series in 2018. He was 18 at the time, making him the youngest player of the season. The former real estate agent was an underdog on the season but his ability to find hidden immunity idols and win individual challenges helped him make it to day 29. He ultimately became the fifth member of the jury.

Zesica tiered, smocked midi dress

Deal of the Day

Score 62% Best-Selling Tiered Dress That’s Perfect for Fall! View Deal

After Survivor, Yerger pursued a modeling career. In 2020, he connected with Keech. Yerger first posted a photo of the pair in June 2020 while they were in Mexico captioning the snap, “queen & king of the jungle.”

Richard hatch main e472d76a a09b 4956 b731 b36037ad9a01

Related: Survivor's Biggest Villains and Fan Favorites

After their social media debut, the twosome continued to showcase their relationship online. In July 2021, Yerger penned a sweet tribute in honor of their one year anniversary.

“Happy 1 year to my favorite person in the world … Even though the past 12 months have flown by, I feel like I’ve known you forever. We’ve had so many fun trips, experiences & adventures together. it all started on that trip to Tulum when we rescued our pup,” he captioned a photo of the duo outside a home. “Fast forward a year later we are building our dream home in Nashville 🏠 iI love you and am thankful for all the happiness you’ve brought me. Here’s to many more ♥️.”

In this article

Survivor Bio Pic

Survivor

More Stories

Got a Tip form close button
Got a tip for US?
We're All Ears for Celebrity Buzz!
Please enter a name.
Please enter a valid email.
Please enter a phone number.
Please enter a message.