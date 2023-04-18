Moving on. Survivor alum Ricard Foyé announced that he and husband Andy Grier Foyé are calling it quits after seven years together.

“Telling my kids that baba & daddy are separating will always hurt,” the reality star, 33, tweeted on Monday, April 17. “We had a great run. So much love, two beautiful babies & two angel babies. You’re my best friend.”

The Washington native’s post included a selfie of himself and Grier Foyé on the beach with their children. Foyé implied that the snap was taken during a recent vacation that happened after the duo’s separation.

“Our first family trip as just friends proved even more that we’re still soulmates, just in a different way,” Foyé added in his tweet.

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

Grier Foyé hasn’t yet publicly commented on the split, but earlier this month he shared a series of Instagram snaps from a family trip to Central America. “Costa Rica is a hit with these beach babes,” he captioned the photos.

Foyé, for his part, last shared a photo of his husband in October 2022. “The most absurd run I’ve ever gone on in my life. Kids in strollers, dogs in strollers, cats in strollers,” the “Drop Your Buffs” podcast host wrote via Instagram alongside a photo of himself and Grier Foyé with their kids, dogs and cats.

The pair eloped in 2015 after meeting while volunteering at a queer youth camp. They later had a bigger wedding in 2018. The twosome became parents in 2019 with the arrival of daughter Aurelia, now 4. They also share son Lucia, 22 months.

Grier Foyé has referred to himself as a “seahorse dad,” as he is a transgender man who carried both of the former couple’s children. When he explained the concept to Foyé, though, his then-partner didn’t initially understand.

“My mind was so closed off to the idea of that,” Foyé told E! News in March 2022. “And then we met and I learned so much more about my queer community and so much more about what’s possible. He taught me, like, ‘Oh, no, I can get pregnant.’ I was like, ‘What?’ So, keep your mind open to embracing whatever life hands you, because I didn’t see any of this coming.”

Before welcoming Lucia, the duo suffered a miscarriage that occurred in the early days of the coronavirus pandemic. “Finding out about a miscarriage on FaceTime is wild,” Foyé recalled to E! News, explaining that he wasn’t allowed to accompany his partner to appointments during COVID-19 lockdowns. “I felt very much not a part of helping him. I felt powerless.”

Foyé appeared on season 41 of Survivor, which aired in 2021. He finished the competition in fifth place behind winner Erika Casupanan and runner-up Deshawn Radden.