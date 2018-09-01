General Hospital star Susan Brown died on Saturday, September 1, at the age of 86, Us Weekly can confirm. Her cause of death is not yet known.

The show’s executive producer, Frank Valentini, made the sad announcement on Twitter that the actress, known to viewers as Dr. Gail Baldwin, had died on Saturday.

It's a very sad day in Port Charles as the wonderful Susan Brown ("Gail Baldwin") passed away today. My sincerest condolences to her family and to all who knew this amazing woman. @GeneralHospital — Frank Valentini (@valentinifrank) August 31, 2018

Brown originally played the role of Dr. Baldwin from 1977 to 1985, for which she was nominated for an Emmy. She later reprised her character, regularly appearing on the show from 1989 to 1990 and again from 1992 to 2004. She also made appearances as Baldwin on General Hospital’s spinoff series, Port Charles.

The soap star’s onscreen stepson, Kin Shriner, paid his respects to the late soap star on Twitter Saturday with a photo of the two of them in which Brown can be seen smiling wide as her castmate poses for the camera. “Sad to say one of my best friends and costars Susan Brown passed away today she played Gail Baldwin @generalhospital,” the actor tweeted, adding, “my mother R.I.P. Susan Will miss all our laughs.”

GH alum Jackie Zeman replied to Shriner’s post to add her own well wishes, saying, “Kin I am so sorry for your loss. I will miss Susan too. She was so very special, on set and in friendship. I remember all the good times we shared on our @GeneralHospital #GH lunch breaks at at her amazing dinner parties at her beautiful home. RIP Susan + God Bless. @kinshriner”

In addition to her role as Baldwin, Brown was also known for playing the roles of Janet Lane on Santa Barbara (1986) and Adelaide Fitzgibbons on As the World Turns (1988). She also owned an interior design firm.

