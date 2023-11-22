Susan Sarandon has no problem poking fun at her son Jack Henry Robbins for being a nepo baby.

“This is a day in my life,” Robbins, 34, captioned the video that went viral this week after he initially posted it on November 14.

The clip begins with Robbins waking up and starting his morning routine which includes meditating and stretching. Robbins stretches in his bedroom and a framed portrait of Sarandon, 77, can be seen hanging above his bed. While in several poses, Robbins constantly checks his phone before moving on to brush his teeth and shower. As he hops in the shower, a photo of his father, Tim Robbins, from his iconic film The Shawshank Redemption. (In addition to Jack, Tim, 65, and Sarandon also share 31-year-old son Miles.)

Jack then ventures outside his New York City apartment to grab coffee at his favorite local spot — a Nespresso store. He then returns to his home to go to work.

“Every day I wake up, I like to sell a show to either HBO or Netflix, based on my mood,” he quips. “Today I’m pitching a TV show I thought of yesterday, that’s basically Star Wars but takes place in a sewer system. I sold it.”

The filmmaker then leaves his house again to go visit his “famous mom” and bring her some iced coffee. At the halfway point of the video, Jack arrives at Sarandon’s door to be greeted by a woman who appears to be a member of the actress’ team. Sarandon peers at the camera and has a seemingly satisfied look on her face.

“Knock knock and there she is, my mom, Academy Award-winning actress Susan Sarandon,” Jack says in a voiceover. “My mom [is] always really excited to see me! But first coffee.”

While in Sarandon’s home, Jack shows off several of the accolades the actress has received throughout her career.

“I’m so grateful for everything Susan Sarandon, my mom, teaches me not only about the movie industry but about life,” he jokes. “I also like taking photos with all her awards and accomplishments and her keys to the city.”

Jack then jokes that after he ogles her awards he and Sarandon typically get into one of their typical arguments usually over “money and my inheritance.” Then the video cuts to Saradon lying face down on the couch where she “takes a nap.”

Jack and Sarandon end their time together with a “ceremony” with him sporting a black cloak.

“And then I put on my robe for my ceremony and drain as much talent from my mother’s soul as I possibly can,” he says as he holds Sarandon’s head in the clip. “Yum! And it’s off to bed.”

Before the video went viral, Sarandon made headlines for her controversial comments on the Israel-Hamas conflict. The actress was subsequently dropped from her agency, UTA.