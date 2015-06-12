Age ain’t nothin’ but a number! Oscar-winning actress Susan Sarandon was spotted at the Georges Berges Gallery opening in New York on Thursday, June 11, with her much younger ex-boyfriend Jonathan Bricklin, Us Weekly can confirm. The pair were seen together for about an hour at the gallery, and looked at art on both floors.

PHOTOS: Celeb couples with big ages differences

"They seemed very much in love," an onlooker tells Us. "There is a real bond between them. … She introduced him to me as her boyfriend."

"Their relationship is pretty much the same as it always was, beyond the fact that they said they split up, they still hang out all the time and hook up," a source tells Us.

The actress sported an outfit as eclectic as the art displayed on the walls, showing off her unique style in colorful running shoes, a nice top and pants, and a leather backpack.

The pair was also been spotted walking around the SoHo neighborhood with Bricklin's arm around the actress on Sunday, June 7.

The Tammy star, 68, started dating Bricklin, who is 31 years younger, after she and actor Tim Robbins split in 2009 after 23 years together. (The actor was also younger than Sarandon, but by a mere 12 years in comparison.) The actress and and her much younger ex-beau, who met on a 2010 trip in Chile, co-own a chain of ping-pong lounges called SPiN.

PHOTOS: Cute celebrity couples

Though Sarandon did not share many details about her relationship with Bricklin when they dated, she has said that their age difference was not an issue for her. “It’s the soul of the person that interests me,” she told Hello! Magazine last year. “When you are in love, the question of age, sex, color no longer hold any importance.”

After they broke up, Bricklin told the New York Post just how special the star is to him. “She’s someone I love more than anyone I’ve ever been with, and that won’t change,” he said.

Perhaps not, but maybe that love is now being renewed.

PHOTOS: Celebrity breakups

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!