Multiple injuries have been reported after a shooter opened fire at YouTube’s headquarters in San Bruno, California, on Tuesday, April 3, according to Reuters.

San Mateo Police Chief Ed Barberini told reporters that the assailant, an unidentified woman, died from injuries she sustained from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

San Francisco’s Zuckerberg General Hospital told NBC News that they are currently treating three patients in various conditions, ranging from fair to critical, and are expecting more. Meanwhile, Stanford Medical Center said they are expecting four to five patients.

A spokeswoman for the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office told reporters that authorities were notified about the shooting at 12:45 p.m. local time. The Federal Bureau of Alcohol, Firearms and Explosives also responded.

YouTube employees have taken to Twitter to provide updates from inside the building.

Active shooter at YouTube HQ. Heard shots and saw people running while at my desk. Now barricaded inside a room with coworkers. — Vadim Lavrusik (@Lavrusik) April 3, 2018

I am behind another building with colleagues. There are helicopters. There are lots of police nearby. I don’t know if the shooter has been found. If you hear they’ve been found, tell me. I’m safe for now, but don’t feel safe until they’ve been found. — Lil | Milktea (@_lilchen) April 3, 2018

President Donald Trump also expressed his support, tweeting, “Was just briefed on the shooting at YouTube’s HQ in San Bruno, California. Our thoughts and prayers are with everybody involved. Thank you to our phenomenal Law Enforcement Officers and First Responders that are currently on the scene.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!