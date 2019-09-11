Sutton Foster Jokes About Juggling Dogs, Daughter on ‘Younger’ Set





Move over Josh and Charles – Liza Miller has two other men in her life. When Sutton Foster isn’t hitting her mark at Millennial or at Maggie’s apartment she’s taking a breather with her two adorable pups in her Younger dressing room.

Mabel and Brody often visit the Broadway vet, 44, on set of the TV Land series, which was recently renewed for season 7. “Mabel grew up in the wardrobe trailer and the makeup trailer,” Foster exclusively tells Us Weekly. “I took her to Broadway shows because when I adopted her I was doing a show in New York. Then she grew up basically on the set at Younger.”

As for Brody? “[He’s] a little more of a wild card,” the Tony winner adds.

Foster’s rescue dogs, who are “best buds,” were used to having the actress all to themselves — that is, until Emily arrived. Foster and her husband, Ted Griffin, adopted their daughter, now 2, in 2017. She’s brought them all to set over the years — but in rotation!

“I can’t bring all three,” Foster says. “Mabel’s had the hardest time adjusting because she’s a total Queen Bee and a total set dog. … It took them a while. I think when Emily started crawling, they both kind of freaked out. But then Emily won them over when she started eating solid food and sitting at the highchair and dropping food on the ground. And then they were like, ‘OK, we’re cool. We’re cool. We’re cool.’”

She quips: “It’s like I have three kids. I’m trying to balance everybody!”

When Foster isn’t working on the show (or gearing up for Broadway’s The Music Man with Hugh Jackman!) she’s teaming with Autotrader. The company has created a limited quantity of custom Dog Goggles. The proceeds will go to Adopt-a-Pet.com, which will help find loving homes for homeless dogs in shelters.

“There’s a limited quantity of these Dog Goggles to protect dogs eyes when they’re traveling,” Foster tells Us. “And also to be fashionable!”

For more information, go here.

