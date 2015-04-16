Age is more than a number when it comes to Suzanne Somers! The Three’s Company alum told HuffPost Live in a recent interview that she considers her age, 68, her greatest “asset.”
“I sell my age,” the blonde TOX-SICK: From Toxic to Not Sick author said. “My age is my asset.”
Somers, who was recently eliminated from Dancing With the Stars, explained she’s “not afraid of being old” and finds being almost 70 fascinating.
“There’s a new way to age,” the ThighMaster creator said. “What I have at this stage of my life is wisdom like I’ve never had before and perspective and that’s the one thing no young person can have and buy — you have to earn it.”
The actress revealed her key to keeping her “organs and glands in tip-top shape” depends on focusing on what her body needs. “I do designer vitamins, meaning I take vitamins per blood work so I can see where my mineral and nutritional deficiencies are,” she shared. “I eat organic food and I sleep eight hours a night…I’m enjoying aging, in two years, I’ll be 70!”
Watch the clip above for more from Somers, including what she thinks about Hillary Clinton running for President!
