A winning duo. Swizz Beatz and Alicia Keys have been married for nearly nine years, but the loving duo isn’t slowing down anytime soon — in fact, they’re stronger than ever.

“We understand each other and we communicate,” the “On to the Next One” rapper, 40, exclusively told Us Weekly on Thursday, June 20. while attending the “DELUXX FLUXX” art exhibit in New York City — the first in a series of exclusive art installations between the couple’s own Dean Collection and American Express’ new travel program, Marriot Bonvoy for AmEx card members. “We’re just the f–ing best.”

The record producer also gave Us some insight into the couple’s upcoming plans for their wedding anniversary on July 31.

“We start with all these big plans and then might just end up sitting home, eating popcorn and just laughing, making jokes,” he predicted. “Then, going somewhere at the last minute. … We’re very spontaneous and that’s the one thing with relationships, being spontaneous and not being so programmed to where people feel you should be or what you think you should be because of what people feel you should be. We wake up in the morning, just chill. That’s what we do.”

It’s a mindset that Beatz, who shares sons Egypt, 8, and Genesis, 4, with Keys, 38, needs to have if he’s going to keep up with the former Voice judge, whom he called “very adventurous.” (Beatz also shares sons Prince, 18, with Nicole Levy, Kasseem, 12, with ex-wife Mashonda, and daughter Nicole, 11, with Jahna Sebastian.)

“Sometimes, she [does] things … like going tubing down some long river with your bottom in the water. I’m thinking, like, river monsters. I’m thinking everything. I’m doing these things because I love her,” he said.

Another time, Beatz said the Grammy winner ventured into a cave while on vacation. “I had to go down in the cave with her and that was just like, ‘I would never do this,’” he recalled.

It’s not the only way the “No One” singer has influenced her husband. “I think my wife inspired me to be a better artist just by letting me have my freedom,” he shared. “We let each other have our freedom, we don’t own each other and we just let things flow. We have fun and we support each other’s passions. I think that’s the key to happiness, honestly.”

He added, “We help each other grow and that’s where people are teamed up to be. It’s to help one another grow. That’s like even with this partnership here we teamed up. Dean Collection helped Marriott and Amex grow, and they’re going to help us grow. That’s what partnerships and everything is about.”

The couple are so in sync that Beatz joked they’re starting to resemble each other: “[We’re] starting to look alike, so we’re just turning into each other little by little.”

