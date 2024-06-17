Sydney Leroux knows better than anybody how impactful the game of soccer can be — but she also knows when it’s not the right fit.

The Angel City FC star and former United States Women’s National Team member, 34, got candid about the “intense and really competitive” world of youth soccer and a recent experience involving her son, Cassius, 7.

“My son was in a situation where I had to pull him out because I just felt like it wasn’t working,” Leroux — who spoke to Us Weekly as part of her partnership with SpringHill Suites — said. “As parents, we have to be able to see that. No matter how bad we want it for our kids, we have to be able to see that if the situation isn’t working, there are other situations that can work better. That’s what I did with my son.”

When asked whether Cassius found himself in a bad “coaching or team situation,” Leroux said it was “a little bit of both.”

Related: Celebrity Kids Following In Their Parents’ Athletic Footsteps Strong genes! Shaquille O’Neal’s son Sharif, Serena Williams’ daughter, Olympia, and more kids are proving to be just as athletic as their parents. The retired professional basketball player’s son transferred to Louisiana State University from the University of California Los Angeles in 2020. He chose the university because people there “didn’t really talk about” his […]

“It just gets super, super intense,” she explained. “Everyone’s intense in it. It’s a very stressful environment, and I don’t think it needs to be that way. When you’re young, it should always be about the love of the game and having fun.”

Leroux added, “Some of my best friends are people I played youth soccer with. I think that’s really important because it is so intense. It’s expensive. People are putting a lot into it. Parents, as well. I think it was just the right situation for us to step away and find a better situation for our kids.”

While Cassius is still passionate about the sport, Leroux joked that her 4-year-old daughter, Roux, isn’t so keen on following in her mother’s footsteps.

“My daughter played youth soccer. Last year was her first year,” Leroux said. “And like, it’s just not for her! I love that. I love seeing how different they are and their different passions. It’s just really cool to me. Just do something that you love.”

Related: Olympian Allyson Felix Says It’s an ‘Incredible’ Time in Women’s Sports Olympian Allyson Felix may not be competing anymore, but she sure is happy to support the achievements of other women in sports including Simone Biles and Caitlin Clark. “I love watching Simone compete, and I think she’s really having fun and enjoying herself, and I think it’s going to be a really fun summer to […]

Given Cassius’ blossoming soccer career, Leroux will be spending an increasingly large amount of time on the road hitting up tournaments, which makes her new partnership a no-brainer.

“Everyone’s playing, everyone’s traveling, everyone’s all over the place,” Leroux said. “I remember even when I was younger traveling for soccer, there was so much stress of traveling and trying to figure out something that accommodated everyone.”

That’s where SpringHill Suites comes in with their all-suite accommodations that can comfortably sleep groups of up to six at their more than 535 locations across the United States and Canada, with many of their properties located conveniently nearby some of the most prominent youth facilities in North America.

As Leroux said glowingly, “Youth soccer has come a long way.”