Olympian Allyson Felix may not be competing anymore, but she sure is happy to support the achievements of other women in sports including Simone Biles and Caitlin Clark.

“I love watching Simone compete, and I think she’s really having fun and enjoying herself, and I think it’s going to be a really fun summer to watch her,” Felix, 38, exclusively told Us Weekly of the gymnast, 27, while promoting her partnership with Cracker Jack, adding that “longevity is really hard” when you’re at such a high level in sports. “You really have a target on your back.”

Felix went on to share that now is an “incredible moment” in women’s sports, especially with Clark, 22, taking the WNBA by storm.

“I think people think that women’s sports should be different than men’s, and we get chippy too, and we like to play hard,” she explained. “I think it’s showing the world that all of these things are normal and they happen. Of course, you don’t want to see anything go in a negative direction, but we do want to see that the girls can play hard too.”

Aside from Biles and Clark, Felix, who is a seven-time Olympic gold medalist, is also an inspiration to women athletes everywhere — both on and off the field. The track and field star announced her retirement after the 2022 season and has been transitioning to life after sports as a mother. (Felix shares daughter Camryn, 5, and two-month-old son Kenneth Maurice Ferguson III with husband Kenneth Ferguson.)

“It’s such a weird feeling [not competing],” Felix shared with Us. “It’s been my life for so long. It’s the first time in five Olympics that I won’t be competing, but I’m excited to be on the other side.”

Although she may not be competing at this year’s summer Olympics, Felix revealed that she is planning on taking her two kids to Paris to take in the action.

“I’m sure it’ll be kind of bittersweet and a mix of emotions, but I’m looking forward to cheering on my fellow athletes,” she explained.

Felix noted that it has been “so hard” adjusting to her life as a mom of two after competing in track and field for so many years.

“I think I forgot about sleep deprivation and just adjusting, but I think just focusing on one child and then you have all the things to do with the other, I think that’s been the most challenging thing,” she explained. “I just want to make sure my daughter still feels all the love and I don’t miss a beat with her, but that’s pretty hard.”

While Felix may have retired, she is starting to see her daughter Camryn’s athletic ability and competitive side.

“I’m trying to keep her away from running right now,” she added. “We’re doing all of the other things: soccer and tennis and swimming and seeing her just explore and have fun has really just made me happy.”

On top of her life as a mom, Felix has also partnered up with Cracker Jack to unveil the Cracker Jill Spotlight Squad, which will feature five female athletes participating in different sports on the world stage this summer. The campaign is meant to raise awareness of high-achieving female athletes across sports and inspire the next generation of girls.

“We know that women’s sports is having such a moment right now, and so really just building on that, they have this amazing group of five incredible women who are going to be competing on the global stage this summer,” Felix shared. “It’s really about expanding visibility and sharing their stories with the world.”

Felix added that if people share the spotlight on your Instagram, they will be eligible for a $500 prize or a $10,000 donation to organizations supporting women and girls.

“[It’s] really just getting the word out about these incredible athletes,” she noted.

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi