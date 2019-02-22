T.I.’s sister Precious Harris died on Friday, February 22, more than a week after being involved in a serious car accident in Atlanta. She was 66.

Precious’ daughter Kamaya Chapman announced the news on Instagram, writing, “From my bestfriend on earth to My beautiful angel in heaven. mama girl you know ima miss you…. I love you so much. I’m so heartbroken but the way you looked so @ peace this past week has confirmed that you are resting… no more asthma attacks… damn but baby I am going to miss you.”

Precious was also the mother of Avis Chapman-Reese and Kareem “Plug” Chapman, the latter of whom wrote on Instagram, “I got to spend 38 amazing years with this Angel but today my Mom made her transition to be with the Lord. Cherish your time yall as my mom @preciousharris1913 did! She danced, she loved and most importantly she LIVED. Im gone miss the s–t out of this woman! Pray for our family, myself @kamayadaplug @troubleman31 @the.leading.man.”

TMZ reported that Precious had been on life support since the February 13 accident. She reportedly hit a pole, which triggered an asthma attack. Precious was transported to a hospital, where she remained unresponsive in the intensive care unit until her death.

T.I. (real name Clifford Joseph Harris Jr.) has yet to post about his sister’s death, but he did share a photo of them together on Instagram on Thursday, February 21, alongside the caption: “We Love You Dearly Baby Girl…. @preciousharris1913.”

The rapper’s wife, Tameka “Tiny” Cottle, also sent her love before Precious’ death. “Prayer WARRIORS send some prayers up for Tip’s beautiful big sister @preciousharris1913,” she wrote on Instagram.

T.I., 38, and Tiny, 43, reportedly halted production on their VH1 reality series, T.I. & Tiny: Friends and Family Hustle, last week after Precious’ car accident.

