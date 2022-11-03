Celebrating his memory. Offset and Cardi B gave a touching tribute to Migos rapper Takeoff following his death on Tuesday, November 1.

The WAP rapper, 30, took to Twitter on Tuesday to share a video where Takeoff discusses the importance of family. “My dudes gave me this ring,” the late performer said in the interview from Complex Music about a ring featuring a photo of him and his mom. “It’s always going to stay with me, too. I ain’t never going to take it off.”

Meanwhile, Cardi B’s husband, Offset, 30, changed his Instagram icon on Wednesday, November 2, to a photo of Takeoff smiling for the camera with a heart emoji.

Takeoff was shot and killed at a bowling alley in Houston, Texas. The rapper, who was 28, died after an altercation broke out at the afterparty where he and his uncle Quavo were playing dice.

“2 other victims taken in private vehicles to hospitals,” the Houston Police Department tweeted on Tuesday confirming that Takeoff and Quavo were in attendance. They noted they would not reveal the name of the victim until “his family is notified & ID verified by Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences.”

A representative for the police department later confirmed Takeoff’s death and his death was ruled a homicide, according to documents obtained by Us Weekly. In a report from the Harris County Medical Examiner, it was noted that “penetrating gunshot wounds of head and torso into arm” was the official cause of death.

Offset and his cousin Takeoff (whose real name was Kirshnik Khari Ball) rose to fame alongside Quavo, 31, in the rap group Migos. After releasing their first mixtape in 2011, the trio ultimately received two Grammy nominations and debuted their fourth album Culture III, in June 2021.

Earlier this year, Takeoff and Quavo hinted that Offset’s time in Migos may be over. “It was all about Migos, Migos, Migos. The three of us,” Quavo told GQ in July amid speculation of a feud. “I feel like every group member has to establish themselves. Their own body of work. If not, you start losing members.”

Three months later, Takeoff and Quavo released their first album as a duo under the name Unc & Phew.

“I just feel like we want to see our career as a duo, you know what I’m sayin’? Because we just came from a loyal family — that’s supposed to stick together,” Quavo explained on DJ Scream’s “Big Facts” podcast in October. “Sometimes, when s—t don’t work out, it ain’t meant to be. So that’s what I think.”

Takeoff, for his part, added: “We don’t know all the answers. God knows. So we pray a lot. And we tell him, whatever, whatever ain’t right, however you supposed to see it fit, you put it back together or however you do it. Only time will tell. We always family now. Ain’t nothing going to change.”