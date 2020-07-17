Tamar Braxton was rushed to a hospital in Los Angeles on Thursday, July 16, after being found unconscious, Us Weekly confirms.

“There was a medical emergency call generated related to a possible overdose at 9:45 p.m.,” a spokesperson for the Los Angeles Police Department told Us on Friday, July 17. “The person was then transported to a nearby hospital.”

The Blast, which broke the news, reported that Braxton’s boyfriend, David Adefeso, found her unresponsive at the the Ritz-Carlton Residences at LA Live. In his 911 call, he reportedly said that he believed she had attempted suicide after drinking and taking prescription pills.

“Tamar has had a very tough and emotional day,” her rep said in a statement to the website. “More information will be coming in the next few days. Please pray for her.”

Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, the R&B singer, 43, and Adefeso, who started dating in 2018, have hosted a live YouTube series titled Coupled & Quarantined. A new episode was supposed to air on Thursday, but the couple postponed it shortly before news broke of Braxton’s hospitalization.

“Hello y’all unfortunately your girl Tamar is under the weather today and not feeling well so we need to postpone today’s show (don’t worry it’s not COVID),” read a message on their YouTube channel. “We’re sad because we had a great show lined up for you today, but next week’s show is going to be even bigger and better. So sorry for the inconvenience, we know many of you look forward to the show every week. We’ll make it up to you next week.”

The Celebrity Big Brother winner also has a new reality show in the works titled Tamar Braxton: Get Ya Life! It is scheduled to premiere on Thursday, July 30, on WE tv, the same network that has aired her and her famous sisters’ hit series, Braxton Family Values, since 2011.

Us Weekly has reached out to Braxton’s rep for comment.

If you or someone you know is in emotional distress or considering suicide, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).