Positive steps. Tamar Braxton is seeking mental health treatment after her recent hospitalization, The Blast reports.

“Tamar has been transferred to another facility for further evaluation and treatment,” the singer’s rep said in a statement to the website on Monday, July 20. “Out of respect for Tamar’s privacy and that of her family, no additional information is available at this time.”

The rep added, “The outpouring of support that Tamar has received is a testament to the light that she brings to people.”

Us Weekly confirmed that Braxton, 43, was rushed to a hospital in Los Angeles on Thursday, July 16, after her boyfriend, David Adefeso, found her unresponsive at the Ritz-Carlton Residences at LA Live.

“There was a medical emergency call generated related to a possible overdose at 9:45 p.m.,” a spokesperson for the Los Angeles Police Department told Us. “The person was then transported to a nearby hospital.”

The Braxton Family Values star’s rep told The Blast at the time, “Tamar has had a very tough and emotional day. More information will be coming in the next few days. Please pray for her.”

In a 911 call obtained by TMZ, Adefeso told a dispatcher that he feared Braxton had attempted suicide by mixing alcohol and prescription pills. He also said she left a note earlier that day for family members.

“She was very angry earlier on,” he said before hinting that the reality star recently had issues with WE tv, which airs her family’s show as well as her upcoming spinoff, Tamar Braxton: Get Ya Life! “She has trouble with a network, a company she’s working with.”

WE tv said in a previous statement to Us that producers are keeping Braxton “and family in our thoughts and prayers and joining with her fans sending strength and healing at this difficult time.”

Us Weekly has reached out to Braxton’s rep for comment.

If you or someone you know is in emotional distress or considering suicide, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).