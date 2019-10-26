Tamera Mowry: 25 Things You Don't Know About Me





The Real cohost Tamera Mowry got real with Us and opened up about 25 things you might not know about her — including the telepathy she shares with her twin sister, Tia Mowry, her biggest pet peeve and guilty pleasures. Read on to learn more about the star of Hallmark’s A Christmas Miracle.

1. My family thinks I make the best pancakes. I mix vanilla extract into the batter.

2. My identical twin sister and I speak with our eyes. We don’t have to say anything and we know.

3. My first car was a Ford Explorer. I had to share it with Tia. I crashed it backing into a wooden fence.

4. I had a poster of Joey McIntyre from New Kids on the Block on my wall growing up.

5. My biggest pet peeve is narcissistic people.

6. I was so shy when I met Drake. I couldn’t say hello.

7. I try to Netflix and chill — like, really chill, with a glass of wine.

8. My dream role is to play a struggling mom trying to make ends meet and succeeding. Single moms are some of the strongest people I know.

9. If I could have dinner with one person, it would be Tyler Perry. His story of struggle and perseverance is admirable.

10. My favorite holiday is Christmas. I love the music, the colors of the decorations and the meaning behind the holiday.

11. My pre-show ritual is calling my husband [Adam Housley] and kids [Aden, 6, and Ariah, 4] before they head to school.

12. If it were my kids’ dream to act, I’d let them. But I’d make sure they get a college degree as well.

13. I always like to try new toiletries.

14. I can salsa and swing dance.

15. It would be magical to act alongside my sister again.

16. I would do a Sister, Sister reboot, but more of a movie series.

17. The most rewarding part about being a mom is seeing the world all over again through their eyes.

18. The hardest lesson I’ve had to learn is how not to take rejection personally.

19. Food and wine are my guilty pleasures.

20. Sometimes people take my unconditional love for granted.

21. I don’t have any regrets. I always turn them into life lessons.

22. People think I’m Miss Goody Two-Shoes. I’m actually not.

23. If I were stuck on a desert island, I’d bring bread, wine and chocolate. That would keep me going.

24. The most influential person in my life is my grandmother. She was so wise, loving, kind and forgiving.

25. My brother Tahj Mowry is the funniest person I know. He can make doing laundry funny.

A Christmas Miracle premieres on Hallmark Thursday, November 14, at 9 p.m. ET.