Tamera Mowry reminisced about feeling charmed by Jay-Z long before their respective marriages to Adam Housley and Beyoncé — and now the Beyhive is on the move.

“I actually met Jay-Z in person, and he wasn’t with Beyoncé at the time and I wasn’t dating anybody,” the Real cohost, 40, recalled on the talk show’s Wednesday, March 20, episode. “And when I met him, you do get, like, hit with the charm.”

As cohost Loni Love literally sipped tea, Mowry confessed that she “strangely” found herself asking the rapper, now 49, for a piece of chewing gum.

“It’s so weird,” she continued. “My sister and I were at a premiere of Nutty Professor and he walked by. And I was like, ‘Oh, my God, that’s Jay-Z!’ I was like, ‘Can I have some gum?’ And he gave me some gum.”

When Jeannie Mai asked the Sister, Sister alum why Jay-Z caught her eye, she replied, “I don’t know! It was his charm. … I was 23. I hadn’t even met Adam. Adam wasn’t even in the picture.”

Still clutching her teacup, Love, 47, then exclaimed, “It could’ve been Jay-Z and Tamera?! Wow.”

Jay-Z went on to marry Beyoncé, 37, in April 2008, and they welcomed daughter Blue, 7, and twins Rumi and Sir, 21 months. Mowry, for her part, wed journalist Housley, 47, in May 2011, and they share son Aden, 6, and daughter Ariah, 3.

After the Disney Channel alum shared her story, Queen Bey’s fiercely protective legion of fans swarmed to Instagram and flooded the comments section of Mowry’s latest selfie with Housley with bee emojis.

“You may need some bee repellent sis,” one Instagram user quipped. Another commented, “I’m just here to see if the BeyHive is attacking you.”

That said, plenty of people showed love for Mowry — including Beyoncé’s former Destiny’s Child groupmate Kelly Rowland, who gave the post a “like.”

