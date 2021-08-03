She’s taking over the podcast space! Tana Mongeau‘s recently released “Cancelled” podcast officially took over the number 1 spot for the second week in a row.

“I literally cannot believe we went #1 so quickly, it’s truly an honor to be able to have my fans come and listen [and] watch the show, but the response from new people excited to get to hear about my world is just so exciting,” the social media star, 23, told Us Weekly exclusively. “I really want to show all of you the many different faces of me and take you on a ride into this crazy world I swim in.”

Over the years, Mongeau has made a name for herself in the internet space with billions of viewers on YouTube and a following of over 35 million on social media. She’s also become one of the highest earners of all time on OnlyFans after launching her page in May 2020. The Las Vegas native is now continuing her internet takeover by showcasing her brand’s strength in the podcast space.

Mongeau teamed up with her manager and owner of Dwe Talent, David Weintraub, and The Paragon Collective superstar Alexander Aldea to produce and create “Cancelled.” Since it’s July 26 debut, the show has become a go-to podcast for the biggest names in pop culture, the non-scripted TV and social media space. With major guests in the works to spill the tea on all things life, love, lifestyle, fashion and news with Mongeau, brands are already lining up to get in on the podcast.

“We worked our tails off to figure out the best show for Tana and to allow us to give her complete creative and artistic freedoms in this space,” Weintraub told Us. “We are so excited that the audience and advertisers love the project and we are looking forward to a bright future in the podcast game.” Fans have urged the Internet personality to start a podcast for years, and they’ve finally gotten what they wanted! Thankfully, the unfiltered show and intimate conversations with guests means no topic is off limits. How Much Reality Stars Get Paid for 'Bachelor,' 'The Challenge' and More Read article “We live in an era where anyone can be cancelled at anytime for the slightest public or private mistakes,” Mongeau said of her podcast in a statement last month. “Believe me, I have been canceled a few times, so it’s only fitting that I call my show ‘Cancelled’ I am so excited to finally be the host, as I have been the guest of hundreds of podcasts. I decided to finally do this show because I want to give the audience a new insight as to what I am about, how I feel about breaking news and giving you an unfiltered insight into my world.”

Besides the hit podcast charting right now, Tana has a reality show with the team behind Keeping Up With The Kardashian’s, a talk show with the team behind the Chelsea handler show, and national tour in the works for the 4th quarter of 2021. As if that isn’t enough, she also jumped into the beverage space with her own line of wine called “Dizzy” that will be out this year.