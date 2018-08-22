Tara Reid thanked fans for their support after cutting her Sharknado press tour short due to health concerns.

“I’d like to thank my fans from the depths of my soul for their continued support, which has made this Sharknado my most successful one yet,” Reid, 42, said in a statement on Wednesday, August 22. “We worked harder than ever on this film and also the production of the film.”

The American Pie alum also addressed the backlash she faced after canceling her remaining media appearances, following a questionable interview with Today Extra on Friday, August 17, in which she slurred her words and squinted while speaking.

“While it’s unfortunate to see some of the recent negative press following a successful week of promoting and supporting the film, I’m happy to know that my fans continue to stand by me — this is for them!” Reid continued. “I’m also grateful to have been able to share this moment with my mom, who walked the red carpet with me on Sunday. She has been struggling with her health and to have her at my side, for possibly the last time, was so incredibly fulfilling.”

The Big Lebrowski star added: “I am in great spirits and health and I look forward to my future projects and what’s in store for me next. Thank you to everyone who stands by my side — I love my fans! Love, Tara.”

Following her appearance on Today Extra, Reid’s rep told Us on Friday that the actress “had to cut her press tour short due to back pain she’s been suffering from lately.”

Even so, Sharknado fans took to Twitter to call out Reid’s behavior during the interview. “It was horrendous, Please take care of yourself, girl!” one suer wrote. Added another: “You were out of it. Please take care of yourself! Don’t be statistic!”

However, other Reid devotees sent her love after the incident. “I hope she’s okay because I’m concern[ed] about her well-being,” tweeted a fan. “I love Tara very much.”

A source previously told Us that Reid, who checked into rehab in 2008 for undisclosed reasons, exhibited similar behavior during a press tour a few years back. According to the insider, Reid “doubled over in pain because of her back” and “she was crying hysterically and standing in weird positions to try to alleviate the pain.”

