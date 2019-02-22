Taran Killam has revealed how he fell for actress Cobie Smolders, his wife of six years, and it’s a jazzy love story!

“Early in our relationship, we went to Fat Cat in New York … and we played pool and then listened to jazz and fell in love,” Killam, 36, exclusively told Us Weekly at the Oscar Wilde Awards hosted by US-Ireland Alliance at Bad Robot in Santa Monica, California on Thursday, February 21.

He added: “We both really like live music. We both like going to a jazz club. That’s what we did a lot in New York, but it’s hard out here [in LA]. … You have to seek the music out.”

In fact, the Single Parents actor told Us that live music plays into the couple’s perfect date night, in addition to “going for a drink somewhere, going to a cocktail bar … then going for a really good meal, either sushi or Italian.”

Killam shared the secret to his relationship with the How I Met Your Mother alum, 36, whom he married in September 2012 after several years of dating. “We just like each other and being around each other,” he said. “We respect each other’s talent, so that kind of helps for what we do and just our relationship.”

The Saturday Night Live alum also credited having “[a] good partner, good communication [and a] good support system” with him and Smulders being able to balance their acting careers with their family life. The couple are the parents of two daughters: 9-year-old Shaelyn and a 4-year-old whose name they haven’t publicly disclosed.

“My family lives here in town,” he explained to Us. “They’re a huge help — my mom, in particular. My oldest sister comes and helps. Yeah, so we like to, wherever possible, have our family nearby and let the girls know that they’re the priority and our focus and we also got to go make the bread!”

With reporting by Amanda Champagne

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!