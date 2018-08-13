Leighton Meester Opens Up About Singing on ‘Single Parents’: Watch

Bringing back that Country Strong! Leighton Meester isn’t only taking on comedy in ABC’s Single Parents, but she will also be singing again, the actress told Us Weekly during an interview at the Television Critics’ Association’s summer press tour.

Meester, 32, told Us Weekly that she brings a lot of her own life into the role, even though she didn’t mean to.

“At first, not intentionally. I’d be like telling stories and then I’m like, ‘You’re gonna use this in the show, aren’t you?’ But I think the character is similar to me in a lot of ways and being a mom and being able to come in and have those experiences and bring it to my work is actually really important to me and it kinda feels good,” the former Gossip Girl star told Us.

However, there are many differences from her home life. On the show, Meester plays a no-nonsense single mother to a 7-year-old son. In real life, she shares 3-year-old daughter Arlo Day with husband Adam Brody.

In addition to acting, Meester has released multiple singles through the years and dropped her first album, Heartstrings, in 2014. Her singing will continue during the ABC show, but not because she asked for it.

“That’s what I mean! They’re like, ‘Oh, then you’ll have the guitar and you’ll get on stage and you’ll sing a song.’ I’m like, ‘Oh that’s funny, nobody checked with me but I’ll do it! I’ll do it,’” she told us laughing.

Single Parents premieres on ABC Wednesday, September 26, at 9 p.m. ET.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!