Taylor Swift Boosted Real Estate Values As Swifties Flock To Eras Tour Cities

Everyone knows Taylor Swift‘s Eras Tour was a powerful economic engine across the U.S., but many people don’t realize it also increased real estate values in cities she visited.

The Eras Tour pushed Swift’s net worth over $1.1 billion, and it boosted the U.S. economy by an estimated $5.7 billion, according to the Washington Post, based on consumer spending on peripheral amenities like transportation, hotels, food, and other purchases. Swift has even added $331.5 million in brand value to the Kansas City Chiefs and the NFL since embarking on a romance with tight end Travis Kelce, according to an analysis by Apex Marketing Group.

So it’s no surprise the Taylor Swift effect could reach as far as home prices. In each city the Eras Tour visited between March and August 2023, home prices increased by an average of 2.1%, compared to the national average of just 0.52%, according to a recent report from Architectural Digest.

Atlanta experienced the biggest change in home values — an incredible 8.8% increase. Tampa, Fla., saw an 8.2% increase, followed by Glendale, Ariz., with a 6.5% bump. Foxborough, Mass., (6.4%); Detroit (6.1%); and Minneapolis (5.5%), also saw significant home price increases.

How could this be? Is “All Too Well” really a good enough song to spark local real estate markets?

Atlanta is particularly primed for growth according to Daniel Dorfman, co-founder of The Roots Investment Community, a popular Atlanta-based real estate fund known for its unique model allowing both residents and investors to build wealth.

“It’s exciting when any event can bring eyes and travelers to our city. Atlanta is in a prime position to continue to grow as we add infrastructure and amenities to bolster an already thriving city,” Dorfman said. “We are here to help all of the Swifties that are looking to make a move and build wealth.”

The report from Architectural Digest also found that Swifties became more interested in moving to the area where they attended her concert. One in five concert attendees who traveled to a different city to watch Swift are considering buying or renting real estate in Eras Tour locations.

The most popular cities are Houston, with 45% of Swifties expressing interest in moving there, followed by Seattle (41%), Atlanta (31%), and Denver (27%).

For homeowners, it would be worth keeping an eye out the next time Taylor Swift makes a tour stop in your city.



TMX contributed to this story.