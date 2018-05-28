Way to shake it off! Taylor Swift rocked BBC Music’s the Biggest Weekend festival in Swansea, Wales, on Sunday, May 27, and though she put on quite a show, the singer received a comment afterward that she probably wasn’t expecting.

“It’s nice to see you. I think you need to have a shower now,” BBC Radio 1’s Greg James joked to the 28-year-old songstress after their televised interview.

“I agree! And I’m not offended that you said that!” Swift, who looked stunning in a sequined black body suit and corset, responded cheerfully. “There’s a lot going on and none of it’s good here!”

Though the temperature in Swansea reached a high of about only 71 degrees on Sunday, according to Accuweather, the humidity was quite high at around 80 percent. And so like many of the 26,000 fans at the festival, Swift — who had put on an energetic show in the sun after playing Denver just two days earlier — was a tad sweaty.

While the 10-time Grammy winner gave a perfect response to the 32-year-old DJ’s comment, some viewers shared their disbelief on Twitter.

“#TaylorSwift has her first recorded interview after years of not doing them and she’s told that she needs a shower … 😑,” the Taylor Swift News account tweeted along with a video of the moment.

“Who the f–k was that walker ‘interviewing’ Taylor Swift on BBC 1,” another demanded to know. “He implied that she smelled by saying she needed a shower??”

One person tweeted a photo of Swift staring directly into the camera as James spoke to her and captioned it, “And here we see Taylor Swift asking the camera person to help her escape this Greg James interview.”

But the reactions weren’t all negative.

“‘Taylor Swift’ planning her revenge song against Greg James 😂,” joked one person.

“Greg James telling Taylor Swift she needs to go and have a shower is TV gold,” added another.

But regardless of how the interview with James ended, Swift is looking forward to her return to the U.K. in June. She shared an Instagram photo of herself from the show on Monday, May 28, and captioned it: “I missed you UK! We’ll be back to see you SO soon on the Reputation Stadium Tour.”

