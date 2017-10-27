Setting the record straight! Taylor Swift shared behind-the-scenes photos from her “…Ready for It?” music video to clarify that she is not naked in the sci-fi visual.

Social media users went wild when the Grammy winner, 27, released her latest video at midnight on Friday, October 27, largely because she appears to be in her birthday suit at first glance. However, a few hours after the premiere, she responded to the uproar with a series of pictures on her Instagram Story.

“It truly warms my heart that ppl had so much to say about this bodysuit,” she captioned one selfie, adding a tears of joy emoji. She followed up with a second snap, giving fans a full-length glimpse of the flesh-colored, cyborglike suit in the mirror of her dressing room.

Swift’s costume wasn’t the only part of the video that had people talking. At one point, the numbers 89 and 91 are spray-painted on the wall behind the singer, who is known for including Easter eggs in her videos. Fans were quick to point out that the numerals are likely a nod to Swift and her boyfriend Joe Alwyn‘s birth years. After all, one of the lyrics in “…Ready for It?” references someone “younger than my exes,” whom many fans believe to be the 26-year-old actor.

“…Ready for It?” was the second track released from the pop star’s upcoming sixth album, Reputation (out November 10). She has also released lead single “Look What You Made Me Do” and the love song “Gorgeous.”

