Taylor Swift’s new album, Reputation, sold a whopping 920,000-plus copies in the first 48 hours of its release, so it’s only right that she celebrated with some of her biggest fans at a pop-up shop in New York City on Sunday, November 12.

Swift, 27, arrived at the venue wearing a silver and black sweatshirt, mesh panel leggings and suede ankle boots. She greeted hundreds of surprised fans and even snapped a few selfies with them.

“Taylor popped up and started chatting with the people waiting,” Victoria Ursini, one of the lucky fans, tells Us Weekly. “She came with her parents and Todrick [Hall]. She stayed for so long in the freezing cold to talk and hug everyone waiting and personally thank them for their support. She is an actual angel.”

The Grammy winner’s legion of fans “had no idea that she would be coming,” Ursini adds.

The pop-up shop is located at 11 Fulton Street and is open until Thursday, November 16. Inside, fans can purchase Reputation merchandise and get an up-close look at Swift’s outfits and her gold throne from her “Look What You Made Me Do” music video.

After the highly anticipated album dropped, the pop star opened up about its personal meaning. “Reputation, in my mind, is an album that is very linear in its timeline,” she told SiriusXM Hits 1 on Friday, November 10. “Meaning that it starts out kind of where I first was when I first started making the record. The album ends more with where I am now in my life.”

Fans can see Swift live in concert next summer. She announced the North American leg of her Reputation stadium tour on Monday, November 13, and stops include MetLife Stadium in New Jersey and the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans.

