Taylor Swift is providing fans with an inside look at the behind-the-scenes of the making of her song “Gorgeous,” from her upcoming Reputation album. In the video released on Wednesday, November 1, for her series “The Making of a Song,” the singer teamed up with AT&T to give the world an intimate look at what her songwriting process is like.

The video is shot by Swift herself sitting in front of a piano, with a guitar in hand as she writes and creates the songs. In the clip, the “Look What You Made Me Do” singer is playing the guitar and practicing the lyrics to “Gorgeous” by herself at different times and locations, and over time, the track ends up coming together.

During the writing process shown in the video, Swift works on the lyrics that some fans are saying are about meeting her current partner, Joe Alwyn, while dating her ex-boyfriend, Calvin Harris. In the final version, she sings: “And I got a boyfriend, he’s older than us/ He’s in the club doing I don’t know what/You’re so cool, it makes me hate you so much.”

The DJ, 33, traveled for work constantly during their relationship and in the clip, Swift, 27, plays with the lyrics, including one version that said: “And I’ve got a boyfriend, he’s older than us/ I haven’t seen him in a couple of months/ My reputation precedes both of us.”

Before settling on the final one she also tried a different version, singing: “And I’ve got a boyfriend, he’s older than us/ I haven’t seen him in a couple of months/ I go through phases when it comes to love.”

The video is part of “The Making of a Song” series that is coming to Taylor Swift NOW on November 13, which gives a behind-the-scenes look at the making of the entire album — which fans have not seen before.

In December 2016, the 10-time Grammy winner announced she was launching the video service with DirecTV and AT&T, which will air programming that is hand-selected by Swift for her fans. AT&T said at the time that Taylor Swift NOW will be adding new videos and special content on a weekly basis.

“Gorgeous” was officially released on Friday, October 20, and it is the third track released from her sixth album, following the release of the lead single “Look What You Made Me Do” in August, and a second track titled “…Ready for It?” released in early September.

Swift’s sixth studio album Reputation drops on Friday, November 10, and is now available for preorder.

